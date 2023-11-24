Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Free Report) by 161.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,470 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Dada Nexus worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DADA. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 57.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,493,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,496 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,123,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at $8,113,000. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 95.8% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,792,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 876,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 6,289.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 664,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 654,146 shares during the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Dada Nexus Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DADA opened at $3.81 on Friday. Dada Nexus Limited has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. CLSA assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.30 to $4.78 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

View Our Latest Report on DADA

Dada Nexus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.