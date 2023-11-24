Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 16,142 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of EchoStar worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,912,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,560,000 after buying an additional 263,947 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,366,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,289,000 after acquiring an additional 182,601 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,457,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,471,000 after acquiring an additional 87,293 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after acquiring an additional 317,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after acquiring an additional 107,947 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EchoStar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.59. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $887.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SATS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EchoStar in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

