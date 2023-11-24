Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,772 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $2,245,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 112.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $2,337,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 9.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Argus started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.10.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD opened at $209.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $210.65.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,653,162.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total transaction of $1,511,597.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,653,162.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

