Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 138,533 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 313,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,533 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of DISH Network worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DISH. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in DISH Network by 94.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DISH Network by 22.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in DISH Network by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after acquiring an additional 53,552 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DISH Network Stock Performance
Shares of DISH stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $16.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on DISH. TheStreet lowered shares of DISH Network from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.
About DISH Network
DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.
