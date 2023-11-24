D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,293 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after acquiring an additional 276,413 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,657,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,366,428,000 after acquiring an additional 110,983 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,262,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,826,000 after acquiring an additional 117,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,559,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,043,000 after purchasing an additional 79,889 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $155.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.71. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $164.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.