Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,389,720,000 after buying an additional 24,643,946 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 240.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,284,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,009,000 after purchasing an additional 906,916 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $274.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.63 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $281.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.17.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.31.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

