Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,387 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 687.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,880 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of COST opened at $589.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $566.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $599.89. The stock has a market cap of $260.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.