D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 809 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.2% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,945.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,866,163.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,945.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,171 shares in the company, valued at $33,866,163.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,974.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $130.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.42 and its 200-day moving average is $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.