Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.00

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02), with a volume of 851595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

Petrel Resources Trading Down 5.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.27. The company has a market cap of £2.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.01.

Petrel Resources Company Profile

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

