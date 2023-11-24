King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 240 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 610.5% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $215.66 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $167.20 and a one year high of $216.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.66 and its 200 day moving average is $204.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

