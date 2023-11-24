ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Trading Up 4.5%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.89. Approximately 1,769,046 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 5,284,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IMGN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ImmunoGen from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

ImmunoGen Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.70.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 19,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $325,153.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,831.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $3,356,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 19,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $325,153.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $46,831.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 868,027 shares of company stock worth $13,309,605. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 16.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,904,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 32.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,199,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,898,000 after buying an additional 4,492,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,678,000 after buying an additional 346,764 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 471.8% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,322,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992,330 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,864,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,881,000 after purchasing an additional 638,077 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

