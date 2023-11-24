IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Trading 4.9% Higher

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.23 and last traded at $71.23. 14,967 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 36,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IES in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

IES Stock Up 4.5 %

Insider Activity at IES

The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.88 and its 200-day moving average is $61.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, VP Mary K. Newman sold 2,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.72, for a total value of $139,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,359.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of IES by 74.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of IES by 35.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of IES during the third quarter worth $351,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of IES by 20.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IES during the third quarter worth $314,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Further Reading

