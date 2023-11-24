Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.13 and last traded at $17.20. Approximately 54,762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 196,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EE

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Excelerate Energy by 643.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Excelerate Energy

(Get Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.