Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Trading 5.3% Higher

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.36. 490,816 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,522,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Infinera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Infinera from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.72.

Get Infinera alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Infinera

Infinera Stock Up 1.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinera

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 26.5% in the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 18,977,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,663,000 after buying an additional 3,972,597 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 595.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,287,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,897,000 after buying an additional 3,671,019 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 108.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,778,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,079,000 after buying an additional 2,484,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 166.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,553,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,813,000 after buying an additional 1,595,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 69.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,228,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after buying an additional 1,318,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.