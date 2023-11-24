Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Trading 5.3% Higher

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.36. 490,816 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,522,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Infinera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Infinera from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.72.
View Our Latest Report on Infinera
Infinera Stock Up 1.7 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinera
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 26.5% in the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 18,977,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,663,000 after buying an additional 3,972,597 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 595.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,287,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,897,000 after buying an additional 3,671,019 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 108.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,778,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,079,000 after buying an additional 2,484,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 166.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,553,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,813,000 after buying an additional 1,595,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 69.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,228,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after buying an additional 1,318,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
Infinera Company Profile
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Infinera
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Refiners, transporters surge: Niche energy markets defy oil slump
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- IWM’s rally signals shifting trend for small caps
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- What Me Worry? Consumer stocks surge despite high inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.