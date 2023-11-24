Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,871,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 79,645 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $563,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 14.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $232,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $113.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli bought 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,370. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

