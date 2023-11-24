Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $154.00

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 154 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 149.33 ($1.87), with a volume of 990750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149 ($1.86).

Zegona Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £9.72 million, a P/E ratio of -305.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ashley G. Martin bought 13,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £19,998 ($25,019.39). 32.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zegona Communications Company Profile

Zegona Communications plc focuses on investing in telecommunications, media, and technology businesses in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

