JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 807,052 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,447,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $548,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 19.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $35.07.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.36.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

