Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Announces Earnings Results

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.67) by $4.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $249.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Baozun Trading Down 10.1 %
NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $2.93 on Friday. Baozun has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $174.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.74.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Baozun by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 837.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.
