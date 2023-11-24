Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Announces Earnings Results

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.67) by $4.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $249.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Baozun Trading Down 10.1 %

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $2.93 on Friday. Baozun has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $174.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baozun

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Baozun by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 837.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Baozun in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Baozun from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baozun from $6.00 to $5.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baozun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

