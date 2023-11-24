Sei Investments Co. Sells 145,023 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,023 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Hilton Worldwide worth $40,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLT. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 16.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.71.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $171.05 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $172.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.67. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,840.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

