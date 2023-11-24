E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $55.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.40. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $55.83. The company has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a PE ratio of 67.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $742,418.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,245 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,119.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,806,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $742,418.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,119.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,246 shares of company stock worth $20,793,807 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.