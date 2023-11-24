Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,851 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,271 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 269.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 502,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.3% during the second quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 97,008 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 139.1% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 3,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WBA. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

