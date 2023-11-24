Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,064,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,152 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.38% of Healthpeak Properties worth $41,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEAK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,590,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,610,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698,030 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,133 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PEAK opened at $16.63 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

