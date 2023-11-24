Insider Selling: Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) EVP Sells $324,320.00 in Stock

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Assurant Stock Down 0.5 %

AIZ stock opened at $163.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.81. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.50. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $167.81.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.81. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

Assurant announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.40.

Institutional Trading of Assurant

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Assurant by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Assurant by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Assurant by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Further Reading

