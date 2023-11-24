MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Sells $507,510.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.51, for a total transaction of $507,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,902.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wei-Ming Shao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.88, for a total transaction of $250,440.00.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

MSTR stock opened at $507.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $132.56 and a 12-month high of $535.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($9.72). The firm had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.10%. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 26.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at about $470,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $513.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.80.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

