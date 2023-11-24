Insider Buying: Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Director Purchases $423,385.00 in Stock

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $49.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $100.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

