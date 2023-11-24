Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director Buys $414,000.00 in Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.40 per share, with a total value of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,492.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kemper Stock Performance

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $68.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.41.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Kemper’s payout ratio is -20.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMPR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kemper

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Kemper by 246.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Kemper during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Kemper during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kemper during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile



Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

See Also

