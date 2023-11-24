BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) EVP Sells $436,018.02 in Stock

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 59,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $436,018.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,070 shares in the company, valued at $639,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BrightView Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE BV opened at $7.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $686.09 million, a PE ratio of -56.38 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.61 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. BrightView’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BrightView

BrightView Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of BrightView in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in BrightView during the third quarter worth $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in BrightView by 46.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightView in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its stake in BrightView by 19.0% during the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 154,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 24,637 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

