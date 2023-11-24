Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $131.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENPH. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Enphase Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.17.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $100.20 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 51,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,045 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.