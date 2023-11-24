Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Mainz Biomed from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.
Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid test; and PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test.
