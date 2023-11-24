Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Cedar Fair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.82.

Shares of FUN opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.46. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $47.95.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $842.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.9% during the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

