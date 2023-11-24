Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGIFree Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $222.35 million, a PE ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth about $835,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,195,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 37,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.

