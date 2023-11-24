Macquarie Begins Coverage on Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NEM. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.52.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. Newmont has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.41.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $439,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,516.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $439,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,516.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,528 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 1,241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

