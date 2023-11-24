Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IONS. Raymond James started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.23.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.27. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $50.39.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $451,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,727,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $451,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,727,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,282 shares of company stock worth $934,603. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 78,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 36,636 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,436,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,135,000 after buying an additional 128,815 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 278,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 48,181 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

