Celanese (NYSE:CE) Raised to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $135.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $112.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.06.

Shares of CE stock opened at $131.71 on Tuesday. Celanese has a 52-week low of $97.12 and a 52-week high of $131.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.65 and a 200-day moving average of $118.65.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Celanese by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

