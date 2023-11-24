Mizuho Lowers Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) to Neutral

Mizuho downgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $45.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EXC. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Exelon Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EXC opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average of $40.20. Exelon has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 77.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

