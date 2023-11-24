Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

LTRX has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Lantronix from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.80.

LTRX stock opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $198.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 1.99. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $33.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $53,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTRX. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Lantronix by 95.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lantronix during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lantronix in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

