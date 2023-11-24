United States Steel (NYSE:X) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on X. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.10.

United States Steel Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE X opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.09. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $35.76.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, analysts predict that United States Steel will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 10,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $330,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United States Steel news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $279,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,570.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 10,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $330,747.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,586 shares of company stock valued at $770,632 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 181.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

