JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $32.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.91. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.39.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.31 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.45% and a negative return on equity of 79.52%. Equities analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $454,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $454,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Heron purchased 4,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $142,016.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 152,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,143.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 162,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,323,280. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Stories

