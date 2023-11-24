Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.05.

Shares of DNUT opened at $13.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is -53.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNUT. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 100.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

