StockNews.com Lowers Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.50.

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,463,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 401.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,639,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,286 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 990.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,937 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 39.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,167,000 after acquiring an additional 977,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 583.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,420,000 after acquiring an additional 875,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

