StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NEWR. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of New Relic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of New Relic from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.77.

New Relic Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $86.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.65. New Relic has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 0.84.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. New Relic had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Relic

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new position in New Relic during the third quarter worth about $275,305,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in New Relic by 371.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 567,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,612,000 after acquiring an additional 447,292 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in New Relic by 208.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 51,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in New Relic by 52.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,129,000 after acquiring an additional 157,899 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,030,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

