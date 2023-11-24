Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PBR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $21.20 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.10 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.34.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 1.7 %

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

PBR stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.58. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Institutional Trading of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 109,540.6% in the second quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 6,964,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,016 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter worth $62,049,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.2% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 5,666,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $84,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,798 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,221,292 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $404,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,327 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth about $35,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.