Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. Chunghwa Telecom has a twelve month low of $34.61 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHT. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at $86,880,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,723,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,475,000 after purchasing an additional 431,350 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter valued at $12,000,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 340,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after buying an additional 206,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,223,000. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

