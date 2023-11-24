Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. Chunghwa Telecom has a twelve month low of $34.61 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Chunghwa Telecom
Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.
