Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LPG. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.58.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. Dorian LPG has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 51.81% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. On average, analysts expect that Dorian LPG will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $249,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,901.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dorian LPG news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $249,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,901.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,000 shares of company stock worth $1,703,370 over the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 4.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,235 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 63.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

