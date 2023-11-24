Mizuho Begins Coverage on Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOVA. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $12.50 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.86.

NOVA opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.14. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $24.56.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 31,646 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

