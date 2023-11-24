Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SKWD opened at $30.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 14.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.27.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $109,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,979,639 shares in the company, valued at $212,878,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 90.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 390.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. 41.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

