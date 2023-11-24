Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BERY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.23.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BERY

Berry Global Group Trading Down 0.3 %

BERY opened at $64.09 on Monday. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $68.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In other news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,581,897.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $16,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $763,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,469.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,581,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,680 shares of company stock worth $2,358,878. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 104,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 49,392 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 72,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.