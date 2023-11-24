Morgan Stanley Trims Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Target Price to $94.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ENPH. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Enphase Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.17.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $100.20 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.76.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.