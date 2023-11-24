Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) PT Lowered to $5.00

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mainz Biomed’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Mainz Biomed in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mainz Biomed
Mainz Biomed Trading Down 0.9 %
About Mainz Biomed
Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid test; and PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mainz Biomed
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for Mainz Biomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainz Biomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.