Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) PT Lowered to $5.00

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mainz Biomed’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Mainz Biomed in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

NASDAQ:MYNZ opened at $1.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66. Mainz Biomed has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $9.21.

Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid test; and PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test.

