FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider's stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised FirstService from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FirstService from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on FirstService from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FirstService from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.00.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of FSV opened at $155.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 1.04. FirstService has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $163.95.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 20.51%. On average, analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstService

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 264.9% during the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 39.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading

